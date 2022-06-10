My Size Inc. [MYSZ] fell -51.39% so far this year. What now?

My Size Inc. [NASDAQ: MYSZ] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.31 during the day while it closed the day at $0.25. The company report on May 13, 2022 that MySize Reports First Quarter Financial Results Highlighted by Record 1400% Growth to $404,000 Revenue in Q1 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Reiterates 2022 Guidance of At Least $5 Million Revenue Based on Existing Business.

My Size Inc. stock has also gained 2.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MYSZ stock has declined by -40.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -66.16% and lost -51.39% year-on date.

The market cap for MYSZ stock reached $5.89 million, with 23.98 million shares outstanding and 22.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, MYSZ reached a trading volume of 2429530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about My Size Inc. [MYSZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MYSZ shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MYSZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for My Size Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYSZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20.

MYSZ stock trade performance evaluation

My Size Inc. [MYSZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, MYSZ shares gained by 0.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYSZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.90 for My Size Inc. [MYSZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2722, while it was recorded at 0.2392 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6574 for the last 200 days.

My Size Inc. [MYSZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and My Size Inc. [MYSZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -8074.05. My Size Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8030.53.

Return on Total Capital for MYSZ is now -153.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -155.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -167.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, My Size Inc. [MYSZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.63. Additionally, MYSZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, My Size Inc. [MYSZ] managed to generate an average of -$1,061,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

My Size Inc. [MYSZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 13.34% of MYSZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYSZ stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 329,400, which is approximately -35.119% of the company’s market cap and around 18.75% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 181,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42000.0 in MYSZ stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $20000.0 in MYSZ stock with ownership of nearly -13.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in My Size Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in My Size Inc. [NASDAQ:MYSZ] by around 249,639 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,234,833 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 562,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 921,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYSZ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,554 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,019,325 shares during the same period.