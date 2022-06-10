Mattel Inc. [MAT] stock Upgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $33

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] loss -1.73% or -0.42 points to close at $23.90 with a heavy trading volume of 2526380 shares. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Fisher-Price Joins Barbie, MEGA, and Matchbox in Mattel PlayBack, a Toy Takeback Program Designed to Recover and Reuse Materials in Mattel Toys.

Giving beloved toys a new lease on life!.

Program supports Mattel’s corporate goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic materials in products and packaging by 2030.

It opened the trading session at $24.12, the shares rose to $24.70 and dropped to $23.885, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MAT points out that the company has recorded 9.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -33.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, MAT reached to a volume of 2526380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mattel Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $32.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $28 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $30, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on MAT stock. On October 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MAT shares from 24 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 28.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for MAT stock

Mattel Inc. [MAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.90. With this latest performance, MAT shares dropped by -4.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.74 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.88, while it was recorded at 24.45 for the last single week of trading, and 22.21 for the last 200 days.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mattel Inc. [MAT]

There are presently around $8,465 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 45,237,859, which is approximately -0.767% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 36,625,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $890.72 million in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $779.76 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly 0.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mattel Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 21,659,276 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 25,307,545 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 301,093,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 348,060,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,021,237 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 4,486,251 shares during the same period.