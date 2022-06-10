Market cap of Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] reaches 1.74B – now what?

Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HIMX] gained 2.18% or 0.21 points to close at $9.83 with a heavy trading volume of 3499626 shares. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend UBS Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022 on June 20-21, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that the Company will attend UBS Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022 held during June 20-21, 2022.

The Company management will host one-on-one or group meetings with interested investors during the conference dates. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one or group meeting, please contact a UBS representative or the conference coordinator at: ubsconference@ubsconferences.com.

It opened the trading session at $9.49, the shares rose to $9.99 and dropped to $9.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HIMX points out that the company has recorded -14.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -34.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, HIMX reached to a volume of 3499626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]:

Nomura have made an estimate for Himax Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Himax Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Himax Technologies Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for HIMX stock

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, HIMX shares gained by 17.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.01 for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.39, while it was recorded at 9.60 for the last single week of trading, and 10.75 for the last 200 days.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Himax Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]

There are presently around $352 million, or 22.80% of HIMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMX stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 7,739,072, which is approximately -13.115% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,014,668 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.62 million in HIMX stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $35.89 million in HIMX stock with ownership of nearly 4.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Himax Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HIMX] by around 6,034,327 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 16,312,233 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 14,248,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,594,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,703,068 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,351,693 shares during the same period.