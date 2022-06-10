Market cap of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX] reaches 33.25M – now what?

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: BJDX] closed the trading session at $1.63 on 06/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.41, while the highest price level was $1.83. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Bluejay Reports FDA Agrees to Consider its Plan to Pursue a De Novo Regulatory Pathway for the Symphony IL-6 Test.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) (“Bluejay”, “the Company”), a medical diagnostics company focused on developing cost-effective, rapid, near-patient products for triage and monitoring of disease progression, today announced that the FDA has agreed to consider Bluejay’s plan to pursue a De Novo submission for the Symphony IL-6 Test.

In written feedback to the January 2022 submission of the FDA pre-submission briefing package, the FDA stated that Bluejay’s Symphony IL-6 Test could be considered for the De Novo pathway.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.33 percent and weekly performance of 61.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 52.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 75.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 233.38K shares, BJDX reached to a volume of 48064776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJDX shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

BJDX stock trade performance evaluation

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 61.39. With this latest performance, BJDX shares gained by 52.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.07% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.32 for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1103, while it was recorded at 1.1940 for the last single week of trading.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.96.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.10 and a Current Ratio set at 14.80.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.30% of BJDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BJDX stocks are: PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 22,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27000.0 in BJDX stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $21000.0 in BJDX stock with ownership of nearly -32.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:BJDX] by around 39,003 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 55,811 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 7,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BJDX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,000 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 47,976 shares during the same period.