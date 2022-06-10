Market cap of Bit Brother Limited [BTB] reaches 37.19M – now what?

Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ: BTB] loss -2.00% or -0.01 points to close at $0.36 with a heavy trading volume of 4452656 shares. The company report on January 7, 2022 that Bit Brother Ltd. Received Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Bid Price Deficiency.

Bit Brother Limited (the “Company,” “we” or “Bit Brother”) (NASDAQ: BTB), announced today that on January 4, 2022, the Company received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that the minimum bid price per share for its ordinary shares has been below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and the Company therefore no longer meets the minimum bid price requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The notification received has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq. Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has until July 5, 2022 to regain compliance. If at any time during such 180-day period the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares is at least $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance.

It opened the trading session at $0.3587, the shares rose to $0.421 and dropped to $0.3547, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BTB points out that the company has recorded -43.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 773.62K shares, BTB reached to a volume of 4452656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Brother Limited is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12.

Bit Brother Limited [BTB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.56. With this latest performance, BTB shares gained by 4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.43 for Bit Brother Limited [BTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3426, while it was recorded at 0.3535 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6410 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Brother Limited [BTB] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.75 and a Gross Margin at +34.32. Bit Brother Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.39.

Return on Total Capital for BTB is now -19.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bit Brother Limited [BTB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.83. Additionally, BTB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Brother Limited [BTB] managed to generate an average of -$127,076 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ:BTB] by around 587,585 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 428,679 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 20,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 995,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTB stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 546,262 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 44,757 shares during the same period.