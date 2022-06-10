Market Analysts see Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] falling to $9. Time to buy?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYNE] price surged by 35.09 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents Data on Zygel™ at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology Annual Meeting.

– Poster presentation highlights design enhancements incorporated into pivotal RECONNECT trial –.

– Oral presentation demonstrates long-term safety and potential effectiveness of Zygel in children and adolescents with Fragile X syndrome –.

A sum of 11151247 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 313.04K shares. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.60 and dropped to a low of $0.94 until finishing in the latest session at $1.29.

The one-year ZYNE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.45. The average equity rating for ZYNE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZYNE shares is $6.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZYNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ZYNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

ZYNE Stock Performance Analysis:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.99. With this latest performance, ZYNE shares gained by 18.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.20 for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3453, while it was recorded at 1.0047 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8016 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.07.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13 million, or 30.30% of ZYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYNE stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 3,662,342, which is approximately -20.136% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 2,490,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 million in ZYNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.86 million in ZYNE stock with ownership of nearly 6.788% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYNE] by around 1,705,810 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,792,311 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 9,677,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,175,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYNE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,555 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 172,067 shares during the same period.