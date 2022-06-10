Market Analysts see Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] gaining to $80. Time to buy?

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] price plunged by -3.19 percent to reach at -$2.41. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Xcel Energy is first in the nation to add all-electric bucket trucks to fleet.

First truck to arrive in Minneapolis in late June.

Xcel Energy is taking the next steps in its journey toward electric transportation by becoming the first energy company in the nation to add all-electric bucket trucks to its fleet. Xcel Energy crews will use these new, quiet, zero-emissions trucks as they maintain the electric system and respond to outages after storms.

A sum of 5259024 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.11M shares. Xcel Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $75.34 and dropped to a low of $72.66 until finishing in the latest session at $73.17.

The one-year XEL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.34. The average equity rating for XEL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $76.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $72, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on XEL stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XEL shares from 68 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

XEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, XEL shares dropped by -0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.49 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.18, while it was recorded at 74.76 for the last single week of trading, and 68.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xcel Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +20.89. Xcel Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73.

Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

XEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 7.08%.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,629 million, or 78.30% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,043,375, which is approximately 2.589% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,215,607 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.38 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.21 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly -3.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xcel Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 473 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 45,675,120 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 42,014,819 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 330,905,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 418,595,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,605,753 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 705,428 shares during the same period.