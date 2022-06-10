Market Analysts see Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] falling to $200. Time to buy?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] jumped around 1.83 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $194.28 at the close of the session, up 0.95%. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Lowe’s Canada supports kids’ health with Close to $1,5 M Raised in 2022.

On June 5, the Lowe’s Canada network presented a cheque of $590,000 at the 2022 Opération Enfant Soleil telethon, in addition to a $880,000 donation to Children’s Miracle Network.

The successful fundraising campaign took place from March 28 to May 8 in its Lowe’s, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt corporate and participating dealer stores, as well as online.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock is now -24.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LOW Stock saw the intraday high of $198.74 and lowest of $191.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 263.31, which means current price is +8.40% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 2994403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $250.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $250 to $240. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $283 to $237, while Truist kept a Buy rating on LOW stock. On May 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 228 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 6.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 26.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has LOW stock performed recently?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 1.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.65 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 197.65, while it was recorded at 194.92 for the last single week of trading, and 221.50 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.74.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 15.05%.

Insider trade positions for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

There are presently around $95,800 million, or 79.60% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,206,471, which is approximately -0.851% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,259,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.71 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.54 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -6.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,010 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 27,254,391 shares. Additionally, 1,211 investors decreased positions by around 32,168,957 shares, while 300 investors held positions by with 438,370,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 497,793,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,714,165 shares, while 209 institutional investors sold positions of 4,155,204 shares during the same period.