Market Analysts see Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gaining to $95. Time to buy?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] loss -1.09% or -0.85 points to close at $76.78 with a heavy trading volume of 4253121 shares. The company report on June 8, 2022 that G FUEL and Blizzard Entertainment Charge the Undead Hordes Together with a Brand-New Flavor, G FUEL Health Potion!.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

G FUEL’s Health Potion Collector’s Boxes model the six main Diablo® Immortal™ classes, all available at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

In celebration of Blizzard Entertainment’s new MMO-ARPG, Diablo® Immortal™, G FUEL – The Official Energy Drink of Esports® – today announced its brand-new flavor, Health Potion, is now available at GFUEL.com! G FUEL created six new Collector’s Boxes inspired by the six main Diablo Immortal character classes along with an extremely limited Legendary Collector’s Box, which also includes a collector’s edition Health Potion Vial.

It opened the trading session at $77.51, the shares rose to $77.69 and dropped to $76.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATVI points out that the company has recorded 29.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.19M shares, ATVI reached to a volume of 4253121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $94.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $77, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on ATVI stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ATVI shares from 75 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.50.

Trading performance analysis for ATVI stock

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.85. With this latest performance, ATVI shares dropped by -0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.98 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.33, while it was recorded at 77.62 for the last single week of trading, and 75.00 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.90 and a Gross Margin at +73.60. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.21.

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 10.19%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

There are presently around $49,761 million, or 84.00% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 64,315,222, which is approximately 338.769% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,455,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.93 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.7 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly -1.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 553 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 143,473,450 shares. Additionally, 674 investors decreased positions by around 158,582,821 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 338,942,353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 640,998,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 226 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,812,673 shares, while 175 institutional investors sold positions of 29,988,501 shares during the same period.