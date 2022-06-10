Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] Revenue clocked in at $10.20 million, down -24.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [NYSE: LICY] traded at a high on 06/09/22, posting a 5.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.48. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Li-Cycle To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”) (NYSE:LICY) and reminds investors of the June 20, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Li-Cycle stock or options between February 16, 2021 and March 23, 2022 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/LICY.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2800076 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stands at 7.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.50%.

The market cap for LICY stock reached $1.33 billion, with 163.84 million shares outstanding and 130.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, LICY reached a trading volume of 2800076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LICY shares is $12.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LICY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on LICY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for LICY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 130.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10.

How has LICY stock performed recently?

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.50. With this latest performance, LICY shares gained by 11.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LICY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.92 for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.39, while it was recorded at 7.30 for the last single week of trading, and 9.22 for the last 200 days.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] shares currently have an operating margin of -431.97 and a Gross Margin at -221.70. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3072.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.88.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.00 and a Current Ratio set at 27.10.

Insider trade positions for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]

There are presently around $283 million, or 26.00% of LICY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LICY stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 5,204,196, which is approximately 17.557% of the company’s market cap and around 22.71% of the total institutional ownership; GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC, holding 3,800,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.98 million in LICY stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $21.22 million in LICY stock with ownership of nearly 7.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [NYSE:LICY] by around 13,506,359 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 14,711,174 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 11,658,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,875,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LICY stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,688,594 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 7,876,117 shares during the same period.