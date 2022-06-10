Lennar Corporation [LEN] Stock trading around $78.68 per share: What’s Next?

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] traded at a low on 06/09/22, posting a -0.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $78.68. The company report on June 8, 2022 that LENNAR CORPORATION’S SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL TO BE BROADCAST LIVE ON THE INTERNET.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, announced today that the Company will release earnings for the second quarter ended May 31, 2022 before the market opens on June 21, 2022, now that June 20, 2022 is observed as a federal holiday. Additionally, the Company will hold a conference call on June 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through Lennar’s website at investors.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at investors.lennar.com for 90 days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2698178 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lennar Corporation stands at 2.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.82%.

The market cap for LEN stock reached $22.77 billion, with 293.93 million shares outstanding and 267.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, LEN reached a trading volume of 2698178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lennar Corporation [LEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $114.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $125 to $113. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on LEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.43.

How has LEN stock performed recently?

Lennar Corporation [LEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.84 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.77, while it was recorded at 80.06 for the last single week of trading, and 94.47 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Lennar Corporation [LEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 23.70%.

Insider trade positions for Lennar Corporation [LEN]

There are presently around $18,837 million, or 93.40% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,049,630, which is approximately -2.097% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,092,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in LEN stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.21 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly 3.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lennar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 374 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 20,116,837 shares. Additionally, 429 investors decreased positions by around 24,470,222 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 193,428,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,016,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,695,073 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 5,229,905 shares during the same period.