Janney lifts Wintrust Financial Corporation [WTFC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Wintrust Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: WTFC] loss -2.88% or -2.6 points to close at $87.67 with a heavy trading volume of 2883032 shares. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Pricing of Upsized $258 Million Common Stock Offering.

Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WTFC) today announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $86.00 per share. In connection with the offering, Wintrust has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 450,000 additional shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on June 10, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional shares, Wintrust expects to receive net proceeds for the offering of approximately $248.4 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. Wintrust intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes.

It opened the trading session at $87.07, the shares rose to $88.65 and dropped to $86.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WTFC points out that the company has recorded -2.22% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 396.27K shares, WTFC reached to a volume of 2883032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wintrust Financial Corporation [WTFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTFC shares is $116.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Wintrust Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Wintrust Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on WTFC stock. On May 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WTFC shares from 67 to 92.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wintrust Financial Corporation is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 98.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTFC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.17.

Trading performance analysis for WTFC stock

Wintrust Financial Corporation [WTFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.11. With this latest performance, WTFC shares gained by 3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.74 for Wintrust Financial Corporation [WTFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.34, while it was recorded at 89.26 for the last single week of trading, and 89.58 for the last 200 days.

Wintrust Financial Corporation [WTFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wintrust Financial Corporation [WTFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.53. Wintrust Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98.

Wintrust Financial Corporation [WTFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wintrust Financial Corporation go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wintrust Financial Corporation [WTFC]

There are presently around $4,548 million, or 93.00% of WTFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTFC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,593,147, which is approximately -0.058% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,336,205 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $467.82 million in WTFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $269.6 million in WTFC stock with ownership of nearly -22.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wintrust Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Wintrust Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:WTFC] by around 4,933,037 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 4,743,527 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 42,203,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,880,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTFC stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,350,689 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 626,103 shares during the same period.