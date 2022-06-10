IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] Revenue clocked in at $152.20 million, down -18.61% YTD: What’s Next?

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [AMEX: ITP] price surged by 11.69 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on May 10, 2022 that IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) (“IT Tech Packaging” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Mr. Zhenyong Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “In the first quarter of 2022, our business was significantly affected by the dynamic and challenging macro environment and resurgence of COVID-19. We have resumed our business operation, and we expect to actively improve our business plans and launch a series of initiatives to optimize our revenue structure and diversify our business to counter the adverse effects of COVID-19 and the governmental policy developments on our operations and financial results. Looking forward, we believe our business fundamentals will defend our leading position in the industry and we remain intently focused on ramping production,broadening the market, and driving long-term value for shareholders in 2022 and beyond.”.

A sum of 6333121 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.40M shares. IT Tech Packaging Inc. shares reached a high of $0.22 and dropped to a low of $0.17 until finishing in the latest session at $0.19.

Guru’s Opinion on IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for IT Tech Packaging Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

ITP Stock Performance Analysis:

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.84. With this latest performance, ITP shares dropped by -41.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.82 for IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2476, while it was recorded at 0.1740 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2853 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IT Tech Packaging Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.91 and a Gross Margin at +6.85. IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.41.

IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

ITP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IT Tech Packaging Inc. go to 20.00%.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.90% of ITP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,313,666, which is approximately 46.246% of the company’s market cap and around 5.47% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 260,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44000.0 in ITP stocks shares; and GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., currently with $14000.0 in ITP stock with ownership of nearly -18.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in IT Tech Packaging Inc. [AMEX:ITP] by around 472,418 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 828,323 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 597,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,898,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITP stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 117,331 shares during the same period.