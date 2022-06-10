Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] moved down -67.50: Why It’s Important

Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ: IMTE] slipped around -7.58 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.65 at the close of the session, down -67.50%. The company report on June 6, 2022 that INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ANNOUNCES COOPERATION AGREEMENT TO CREATE DIGITAL ASSETS FOR ART COLLECTIONS.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the “Company”), announces today that the Company’s subsidiary Ace Corporation Limited (“Ace”) has entered into a cooperation agreement with Hainan Pansuo Art and Culture Development Co., Ltd. (“Pansuo”), to establish a strategic partnership to provide one-stop blockchain traceability, automated NFT production, electronic settlement and related development and technical support.

IMTE’s online trading platform named Ouction and its development team will work with Pansuo to create digital assets for the art collections associated with the Chinese civilization, including some Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFT”) to be sold on the Ouction online trading platform or online auction platform. Mr. Xiaodong Zhang, IMTE’s CEO stated, “this cooperation with Pansuo will enable Ouction to create digital assets for various art collections to further expand the Ouction platform to art collectors worldwide.” .

Integrated Media Technology Limited stock is now -18.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IMTE Stock saw the intraday high of $13.11 and lowest of $3.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.48, which means current price is +1.39% above from all time high which was touched on 04/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, IMTE reached a trading volume of 20444425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Integrated Media Technology Limited is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 219.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has IMTE stock performed recently?

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -54.49. With this latest performance, IMTE shares dropped by -19.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.29 for Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.97, while it was recorded at 9.85 for the last single week of trading, and 6.78 for the last 200 days.

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -3110.53 and a Gross Margin at -1121.79. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2988.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.68.

Integrated Media Technology Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of IMTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMTE stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 11,586, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.78% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25000.0 in IMTE stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $5000.0 in IMTE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ:IMTE] by around 20,673 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 42,570 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 42,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMTE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,673 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 42,570 shares during the same period.