Geron Corporation [GERN] gain 15.57% so far this year. What now?

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] traded at a low on 06/09/22, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.41. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Geron Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today reported that it has granted non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 327,400 shares of Geron common stock as inducements to newly hired employees in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.

The stock options were granted on May 18, 2022 at an exercise price of $1.30 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Geron common stock on the date of grant. The stock options have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 12.5% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the six-month anniversary of commencement of employment for the respective employees and the remaining shares vesting over the following 42 months in equal installments of whole shares, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting dates. The options were granted as material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreements covering the grants and Geron’s 2018 Inducement Award Plan, which was adopted December 14, 2018 and provides for the granting of stock options to new employees.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2500551 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Geron Corporation stands at 7.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.59%.

The market cap for GERN stock reached $512.92 million, with 332.07 million shares outstanding and 307.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, GERN reached a trading volume of 2500551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Geron Corporation [GERN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Geron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Geron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on GERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 366.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

How has GERN stock performed recently?

Geron Corporation [GERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.02. With this latest performance, GERN shares dropped by -4.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.14 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4336, while it was recorded at 1.3780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3307 for the last 200 days.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corporation [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8183.70 and a Gross Margin at +43.79. Geron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8335.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.75.

Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings analysis for Geron Corporation [GERN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Geron Corporation [GERN]

There are presently around $260 million, or 49.40% of GERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 30,126,299, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,581,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.66 million in GERN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.45 million in GERN stock with ownership of nearly 12.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Geron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN] by around 58,207,514 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 4,831,116 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 121,688,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,727,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GERN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,742,183 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 844,868 shares during the same period.