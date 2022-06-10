Five Below Inc. [FIVE] Is Currently -1.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Five Below Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVE] price plunged by -1.37 percent to reach at -$1.86. The company report on June 8, 2022 that Five Below, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022.

A sum of 4127479 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.03M shares. Five Below Inc. shares reached a high of $135.13 and dropped to a low of $126.79 until finishing in the latest session at $133.51.

The one-year FIVE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.87. The average equity rating for FIVE stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Five Below Inc. [FIVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVE shares is $211.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Five Below Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $176 to $205. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Five Below Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $215 to $200, while UBS kept a Buy rating on FIVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five Below Inc. is set at 8.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIVE in the course of the last twelve months was 187.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

FIVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Five Below Inc. [FIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.61. With this latest performance, FIVE shares dropped by -3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.73 for Five Below Inc. [FIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.99, while it was recorded at 133.30 for the last single week of trading, and 176.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Five Below Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five Below Inc. [FIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.72 and a Gross Margin at +33.20. Five Below Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.50.

Five Below Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

FIVE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five Below Inc. go to 33.48%.

Five Below Inc. [FIVE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,374 million, or 99.50% of FIVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIVE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,645,885, which is approximately 21.825% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,098,578 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $690.2 million in FIVE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $636.77 million in FIVE stock with ownership of nearly -0.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Five Below Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in Five Below Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVE] by around 6,737,330 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 8,002,081 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 39,729,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,469,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIVE stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,597,110 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,790,188 shares during the same period.