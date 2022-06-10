Express Inc. [EXPR] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $9

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.67 during the day while it closed the day at $2.45. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Express, Inc. First Quarter 2022 Results Exceed Expectations; Raises Full Year 2022 Outlook.

30% increase in net sales; 31% increase in consolidated comparable sales.

21% growth in eCommerce demand; on track to achieve goal of $1.0 billion in eCommerce demand by 2024.

Express Inc. stock has also loss -12.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXPR stock has declined by -39.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.42% and lost -20.45% year-on date.

The market cap for EXPR stock reached $169.71 million, with 67.06 million shares outstanding and 66.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, EXPR reached a trading volume of 3341199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Express Inc. [EXPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 122.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

EXPR stock trade performance evaluation

Express Inc. [EXPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.50. With this latest performance, EXPR shares dropped by -28.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.09 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.26, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 3.89 for the last 200 days.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Express Inc. [EXPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.01 and a Gross Margin at +29.86. Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -262.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.92.

Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $94 million, or 52.20% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 6,313,529, which is approximately 0.197% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; TOWLE & CO, holding 4,007,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.74 million in EXPR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.35 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly 10.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 11,450,342 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 5,076,275 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 18,459,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,985,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,894,870 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,715,484 shares during the same period.