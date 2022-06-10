Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] fell -63.04% so far this year. What now?

Cyren Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYRN] gained 22.03% or 0.39 points to close at $2.16 with a heavy trading volume of 57624520 shares. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Cyren Announces Divestment to Enable Focus on Strategic Growth Opportunities.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of inbox security and threat intelligence solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to divest its legacy Secure Email Gateway business to Content Services Group GmbH for €10,000,000 in cash. The purchase price is subject to certain adjustments and the transaction is expected to close prior to August 31, 2022, with customary closing conditions. The divestment will enable Cyren to focus on its best strategic growth opportunities to deliver optimal value to its customers and shareholders.

“This transaction is fully aligned with our strategy to focus our efforts and resources on products and market opportunities that we believe offer the best growth opportunities for Cyren,” said Brett Jackson, Cyren’s Chief Executive Officer. “The proceeds from this transaction will strengthen our balance sheet, allow us to fund additional growth-related investments and streamline our product line and overall business. We believe that Content Services Group is a good strategic fit for this business, will be a good home for our team members associated with the business, and is committed to continuing to support the products and customers. Cyren will use the proceeds to expand go-to-market activities relating to its anti-phishing solution, Cyren Inbox Security, and its core Threat Intelligence Services. New bookings associated with these products have been growing in recent quarters and Cyren believes it is time to accelerate investments in these two market opportunities.

It opened the trading session at $2.29, the shares rose to $2.65 and dropped to $2.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CYRN points out that the company has recorded -69.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, CYRN reached to a volume of 57624520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Cyren Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Cyren Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyren Ltd. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

Trading performance analysis for CYRN stock

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, CYRN shares gained by 15.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.13 for Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5200, while it was recorded at 1.8600 for the last single week of trading, and 6.4900 for the last 200 days.

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.55 and a Gross Margin at +51.01. Cyren Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.48.

Cyren Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cyren Ltd. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]

There are presently around $4 million, or 28.60% of CYRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYRN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 1,610,551, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.00% of the total institutional ownership; SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, holding 90,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in CYRN stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.18 million in CYRN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyren Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Cyren Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYRN] by around 256,461 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 40,002 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,721,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,017,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYRN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 252,543 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 4,362 shares during the same period.