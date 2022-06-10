Credit Suisse lifts BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] price plunged by -0.93 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on June 6, 2022 that BGC Partners Appoints Jason W. Hauf as Chief Financial Officer.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) (“BGC Partners”, “BGC”, or the “Company”), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced the appointment of Jason W. Hauf as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective June 6, 2022.

Mr. Hauf will replace Steven Bisgay, who will remain in his executive role as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Managing Director of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. (“Cantor”). Mr. Hauf will report directly to Howard W. Lutnick, BGC’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

A sum of 2583867 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.33M shares. BGC Partners Inc. shares reached a high of $3.275 and dropped to a low of $3.15 until finishing in the latest session at $3.19.

The one-year BGCP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.84. The average equity rating for BGCP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGCP shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for BGC Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for BGC Partners Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on BGCP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BGC Partners Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

BGCP Stock Performance Analysis:

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, BGCP shares dropped by -0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.93 for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.57, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 4.48 for the last 200 days.

BGCP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC Partners Inc. go to 14.50%.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $685 million, or 66.20% of BGCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,064,994, which is approximately 0.906% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,493,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.43 million in BGCP stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $49.91 million in BGCP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:BGCP] by around 31,719,007 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 23,378,007 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 157,646,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,743,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGCP stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,840,038 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 13,795,738 shares during the same period.