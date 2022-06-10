Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] is 19.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRM] loss -9.09% on the last trading session, reaching $1.70 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Castor Maritime Inc. reports $20.0 Million Net income for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) (“Castor” or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, today announced its results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Castor Maritime Inc. represents 94.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $160.80 million with the latest information. CTRM stock price has been found in the range of $1.69 to $1.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, CTRM reached a trading volume of 2386786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castor Maritime Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for CTRM stock

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.27. With this latest performance, CTRM shares dropped by -8.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.27 for Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9543, while it was recorded at 1.8810 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9147 for the last 200 days.

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.04 and a Gross Margin at +49.63. Castor Maritime Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.46.

Castor Maritime Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.00% of CTRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRM stocks are: CRESSET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 299,000, which is approximately 51.01% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 77,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in CTRM stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.13 million in CTRM stock with ownership of nearly -78.116% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRM] by around 162,182 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 3,190,383 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,437,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 914,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRM stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,939 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 513,587 shares during the same period.