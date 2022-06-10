CapitalOne slashes price target on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] – find out why.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE: OHI] closed the trading session at $29.92 on 06/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.42, while the highest price level was $30.3877. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Omega Reports First Quarter 2022 Results and Recent Developments.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Completed $142 Million in New InvestmentsCompleted the Gulf Coast Portfolio Asset Sale for $318 Million.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) (the “Company” or “Omega”) announced today its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company reported net income for the quarter of $195.2 million or $0.79 per common share. The Company also reported Nareit Funds From Operations (“Nareit FFO”) for the quarter of $170.7 million or $0.69 per common share, Adjusted Funds From Operations (“Adjusted FFO” or “AFFO”) of $183.5 million or $0.74 per common share, and Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) of $161.9 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.12 percent and weekly performance of 2.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, OHI reached to a volume of 2971469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OHI shares is $30.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on OHI stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for OHI shares from 33 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for OHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

OHI stock trade performance evaluation

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.36. With this latest performance, OHI shares gained by 10.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.45 for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.59, while it was recorded at 29.41 for the last single week of trading, and 29.52 for the last 200 days.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.40 and a Gross Margin at +66.76. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.36.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. go to -2.75%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,723 million, or 68.70% of OHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,894,357, which is approximately 0.218% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,089,597 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $800.5 million in OHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $393.03 million in OHI stock with ownership of nearly 14.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE:OHI] by around 15,506,790 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 14,643,111 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 129,683,738 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,833,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OHI stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,346,228 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 4,254,174 shares during the same period.