Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] Revenue clocked in at $181.30 million, down -90.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Bird Global Inc. [NYSE: BRDS] price plunged by -12.61 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Bird to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Bird Global, Inc. (“Bird” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced the Company’s participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

The Credit Suisse 2022 Mobility Forum to be held virtually on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

A sum of 3638597 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.95M shares. Bird Global Inc. shares reached a high of $0.725 and dropped to a low of $0.595 until finishing in the latest session at $0.61.

The one-year BRDS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.13. The average equity rating for BRDS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRDS shares is $6.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bird Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bird Global Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

BRDS Stock Performance Analysis:

Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.36. With this latest performance, BRDS shares dropped by -39.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.41 for Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4669, while it was recorded at 0.6952 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Bird Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.21 and a Gross Margin at +17.84. Bird Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -103.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.94.

Bird Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $109 million, or 54.40% of BRDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRDS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 33,654,076, which is approximately 2.901% of the company’s market cap and around 12.70% of the total institutional ownership; CRAFT VENTURES GP I, LLC, holding 26,948,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.86 million in BRDS stocks shares; and VALOR MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $15.59 million in BRDS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bird Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Bird Global Inc. [NYSE:BRDS] by around 10,732,828 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 699,689 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 144,297,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,730,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRDS stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,968,378 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 189,079 shares during the same period.