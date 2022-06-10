Azul S.A. [AZUL] Is Currently -6.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] traded at a low on 06/09/22, posting a -6.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.97. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Azul Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Revenue 25.6% Above 1Q19.

Azul S.A., “Azul” (B3:AZUL4, NYSE:AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities and departures, announces today its results for the first quarter of 2022 (“1Q22”). The following financial information, unless stated otherwise, is presented in Brazilian reais and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3267897 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Azul S.A. stands at 4.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.58%.

The market cap for AZUL stock reached $1.15 billion, with 139.46 million shares outstanding and 89.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, AZUL reached a trading volume of 3267897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Azul S.A. [AZUL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $20.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Azul S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Azul S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on AZUL stock. On September 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AZUL shares from 15 to 20.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48.

How has AZUL stock performed recently?

Azul S.A. [AZUL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.50. With this latest performance, AZUL shares dropped by -10.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.09 for Azul S.A. [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.36, while it was recorded at 10.88 for the last single week of trading, and 15.20 for the last 200 days.

Azul S.A. [AZUL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azul S.A. [AZUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.68 and a Gross Margin at +5.79. Azul S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.23.

Azul S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Azul S.A. [AZUL]

Positions in Azul S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Azul S.A. [NYSE:AZUL] by around 5,664,844 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 7,276,415 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 24,915,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,856,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZUL stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,972,079 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,929,603 shares during the same period.