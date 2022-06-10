Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] Revenue clocked in at $66.30 million, down -47.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] closed the trading session at $12.09 on 06/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.585, while the highest price level was $12.72. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Aurinia Reports New Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering therapeutics that change the course of autoimmune disease, today announced that the Company’s Compensation Committee granted 11 new employees inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 93,200 common shares, at a per share exercise price of $11.38, the closing price of Aurinia’s common stock on June 3, 2022, and an aggregate of 54,300 inducement restricted stock units (RSUs). The inducement RSUs have a grant date and vesting commencement date of June 6, 2022. The stock options and RSUs were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering employment with Aurinia in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement stock options have a ten-year term and vest over three years with one-third of the shares subject to the option vesting twelve months from the grant date, and the remainder vesting in twenty-four equal monthly installments thereafter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -47.14 percent and weekly performance of 8.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, AUPH reached to a volume of 2679888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $23.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $33 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Perform rating on AUPH stock. On January 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AUPH shares from 30 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01.

AUPH stock trade performance evaluation

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.24. With this latest performance, AUPH shares gained by 7.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.40, while it was recorded at 12.10 for the last single week of trading, and 17.71 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -395.05 and a Gross Margin at +93.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -396.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.94.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.30 and a Current Ratio set at 14.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $575 million, or 31.90% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,453,754, which is approximately 12.668% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 3,969,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.81 million in AUPH stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $38.95 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly -35.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

104 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 13,190,705 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 10,860,694 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 20,869,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,921,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,544,214 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 4,589,310 shares during the same period.