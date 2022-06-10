Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPH] moved down -21.15: Why It’s Important

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AMPH] price plunged by -21.15 percent to reach at -$8.1. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced today that Bill Peters, Executive V.P. and CFO, and Dan Dischner, V.P of Corporate Communications, will be presenting at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on June 8, 2022 at 8:00 am Eastern Standard Time.

A sum of 2790936 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 551.49K shares. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $38.7399 and dropped to a low of $28.64 until finishing in the latest session at $30.19.

The one-year AMPH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.24. The average equity rating for AMPH stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPH shares is $38.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMPH in the course of the last twelve months was 14.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

AMPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.11. With this latest performance, AMPH shares dropped by -11.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.00 for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.71, while it was recorded at 37.03 for the last single week of trading, and 26.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.04 and a Gross Margin at +43.06. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.54.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

AMPH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 25.00%.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,144 million, or 62.30% of AMPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,103,524, which is approximately -0.798% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 3,487,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.53 million in AMPH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $95.08 million in AMPH stock with ownership of nearly 0.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AMPH] by around 3,182,242 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 2,518,175 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 24,170,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,870,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPH stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,047,335 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 256,926 shares during the same period.