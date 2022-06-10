Altimmune Inc. [ALT] stock Resumed by Jefferies analyst, price target now $30

Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ: ALT] jumped around 1.54 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.91 at the close of the session, up 24.18%. The company report on June 3, 2022 that Altimmune to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate at the following investor conferences in June 2022:.

Jefferies 2022 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NYFriday, June 10, 2022Fireside chat at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

Altimmune Inc. stock is now -13.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALT Stock saw the intraday high of $8.4495 and lowest of $6.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.46, which means current price is +106.53% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 832.05K shares, ALT reached a trading volume of 8011351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altimmune Inc. [ALT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALT shares is $23.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on ALT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 87.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88.

How has ALT stock performed recently?

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.26. With this latest performance, ALT shares gained by 85.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.68 for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 6.16 for the last single week of trading, and 8.89 for the last 200 days.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altimmune Inc. [ALT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1937.35 and a Gross Margin at +87.50. Altimmune Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2201.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.85.

Altimmune Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

Insider trade positions for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]

There are presently around $219 million, or 78.50% of ALT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,245,204, which is approximately 41.352% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,936,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.7 million in ALT stocks shares; and AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $18.25 million in ALT stock with ownership of nearly 3.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

55 institutional holders increased their position in Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ:ALT] by around 7,766,156 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 5,608,197 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 21,064,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,438,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,683,189 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 764,256 shares during the same period.