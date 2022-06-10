Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] moved down -2.19: Why It’s Important

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE: AQN] loss -2.19% on the last trading session, reaching $14.30 price per share at the time. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Announces Election of Board of Directors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (“AQN” or the “Company”) (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) today held a virtual annual meeting of common shareholders. At the meeting, all of the nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated April 14, 2022 were elected as directors of AQN until the next annual meeting of shareholders. Those elected include new nominee Amee Chande, who brings significant experience to the Company’s board given her background as a corporate director, strategy consultant, and senior advisor to leading companies in the mobility sector. Ms. Chande has also been appointed as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee and Corporate Governance Committee.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of AQN. The results of the ballot were as follows:.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. represents 673.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.05 billion with the latest information. AQN stock price has been found in the range of $14.28 to $14.635.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, AQN reached a trading volume of 2604982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQN shares is $17.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on AQN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for AQN stock

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.32. With this latest performance, AQN shares gained by 5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.16 for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.78, while it was recorded at 14.59 for the last single week of trading, and 14.59 for the last 200 days.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.15 and a Gross Margin at +18.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. go to 7.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]

There are presently around $3,845 million, or 42.25% of AQN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQN stocks are: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ with ownership of 38,994,147, which is approximately -10.318% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 31,054,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $454.02 million in AQN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $328.63 million in AQN stock with ownership of nearly 2.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE:AQN] by around 18,557,960 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 17,881,484 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 226,534,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,973,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQN stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,225,274 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,749,193 shares during the same period.