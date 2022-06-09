Wolfe Research slashes price target on Roku Inc. [ROKU] – find out why.

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] jumped around 3.89 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $93.42 at the close of the session, up 4.34%. The company report on June 6, 2022 that The Roku Channel Launches New Dedicated Spanish Language Offering Espacio Latino.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Aggregated experience offers thousands of hours of content geared at Spanish language speakers directly within The Roku Channel in the U.S., which is free for users.

New partners NBCUniversal Telemundo, Hemisphere Media Group, Cisneros Media, Eurochannel, The Weather Channel en Español, Canela.TV, plus existing key partners Lionsgate, Cinedigm, A+E Networks, BBC Studios, Sony Pictures Television, Film Movement, Pantaya, EstrellaTV, TelevisaUnivision, beIN Sports and more, bringing Spanish language programming to Espacio Latino.

Roku Inc. stock is now -59.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ROKU Stock saw the intraday high of $93.59 and lowest of $85.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 490.76, which means current price is +24.51% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 4390181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $170.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Neutral rating on ROKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 8.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 76.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

How has ROKU stock performed recently?

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.41 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.63, while it was recorded at 91.37 for the last single week of trading, and 201.65 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +48.91. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.63.

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

Insider trade positions for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $8,345 million, or 74.90% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,483,460, which is approximately 4.326% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,479,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $938.25 million in ROKU stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $740.52 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 37.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 314 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 16,625,126 shares. Additionally, 455 investors decreased positions by around 16,730,070 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 59,855,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,211,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,337,162 shares, while 219 institutional investors sold positions of 3,899,264 shares during the same period.