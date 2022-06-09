why Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.64

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLLI] jumped around 2.39 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $53.38 at the close of the session, up 4.69%. The company report on June 8, 2022 that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock is now 4.28% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OLLI Stock saw the intraday high of $55.69 and lowest of $49.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 95.43, which means current price is +41.70% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, OLLI reached a trading volume of 4836014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLLI shares is $55.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $45 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $76 to $51, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on OLLI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLLI in the course of the last twelve months was 332.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has OLLI stock performed recently?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.68. With this latest performance, OLLI shares gained by 9.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.02 for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.92, while it was recorded at 49.45 for the last single week of trading, and 54.12 for the last 200 days.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLLI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. go to 10.20%.

Insider trade positions for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]

There are presently around $3,483 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLLI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,469,804, which is approximately -1.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 7,351,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $374.85 million in OLLI stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $324.83 million in OLLI stock with ownership of nearly -1.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

148 institutional holders increased their position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLLI] by around 9,360,728 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 11,339,063 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 47,601,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,300,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLLI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,813,137 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,362,593 shares during the same period.