why MetLife Inc. [MET] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $77.50

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] loss -0.66% or -0.45 points to close at $67.24 with a heavy trading volume of 3091101 shares. The company report on June 3, 2022 that MetLife Foundation Directs Corporate Art Funds to Underserved Creatives.

$1.875 million in proceeds from sale of iconic murals gifted to New York City-based programs that support diverse young artists.

It opened the trading session at $67.44, the shares rose to $67.76 and dropped to $66.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MET points out that the company has recorded 11.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -21.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, MET reached to a volume of 3091101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $77.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on MET stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 74 to 77.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.85.

Trading performance analysis for MET stock

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 2.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.21 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.56, while it was recorded at 67.01 for the last single week of trading, and 65.16 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 9.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MetLife Inc. [MET]

There are presently around $40,617 million, or 75.80% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 70,186,350, which is approximately -2.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 58,433,230 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.93 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.85 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly 0.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 613 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 34,170,123 shares. Additionally, 521 investors decreased positions by around 42,474,986 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 527,419,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 604,065,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,949,298 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 3,598,412 shares during the same period.