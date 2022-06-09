Wall Street Analyst Resumed GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] loss -3.61% on the last trading session, reaching $7.20 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2022 that GoodRx and RxVantage Announce Strategic Relationship to Streamline Communications Between Providers and Manufacturers.

New features will be integrated into the GoodRx platform and will allow providers to develop smarter connections with manufacturers so they can get the information and resources they need.

GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced a strategic relationship with RxVantage that will enable healthcare providers to connect with manufacturers on the GoodRx platform. Over 700,000 prescribers have used GoodRx since June 2021, and GoodRx expects the new integration from this strategic relationship will enable them to easily connect with pharma representatives to ask questions about new therapies, indications, side effects, patient assistance programs, and clinical resources. By streamlining access to the valuable educational resources and expertise that pharmaceutical companies offer, the expected integration will be able to better serve already time-constrained providers and help them provide better resources to their patients.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. represents 414.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.00 billion with the latest information. GDRX stock price has been found in the range of $6.93 to $7.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, GDRX reached a trading volume of 3429399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $12.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $10 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $10, while SVB Leerink kept a Mkt Perform rating on GDRX stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GDRX shares from 35 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.80.

Trading performance analysis for GDRX stock

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.13. With this latest performance, GDRX shares dropped by -33.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.23 for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.06, while it was recorded at 7.55 for the last single week of trading, and 28.58 for the last 200 days.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.72 and a Gross Margin at +89.10. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.61.

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.80 and a Current Ratio set at 16.80.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. go to 20.12%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]

There are presently around $1,056 million, or 75.90% of GDRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 84,700,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 18,576,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.75 million in GDRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $42.58 million in GDRX stock with ownership of nearly -2.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoodRx Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDRX] by around 20,672,315 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 29,627,146 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 96,308,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,608,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDRX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,475,796 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 21,542,362 shares during the same period.