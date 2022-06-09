Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Zendesk Inc. [NYSE: ZEN] traded at a low on 06/08/22, posting a -6.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $80.52. The company report on June 7, 2022 that PubMatic Names Zendesk CFO Shelagh Glaser and JFrog CFO Jacob Shulman to Board of Directors.

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced two appointments to the company’s board of directors. Shelagh Glaser, Chief Financial Officer at Zendesk, Inc.; and Jacob Shulman, Chief Financial Officer at JFrog Ltd. The new board members bring decades of financial and public company leadership experience to their new roles at PubMatic. Both appointees will serve as members of the Audit Committee.

“I’m looking forward to partnering with PubMatic’s strong management team to achieve the company’s strategic vision and drive growth,” said Glaser. “PubMatic’s disciplined execution has impressed me and I believe there’s an opportunity for the company to become a formidable leader in the online advertising industry.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7270494 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zendesk Inc. stands at 6.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.06%.

The market cap for ZEN stock reached $10.31 billion, with 121.96 million shares outstanding and 121.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, ZEN reached a trading volume of 7270494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEN shares is $142.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Zendesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $140 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Zendesk Inc. stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ZEN shares from 160 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zendesk Inc. is set at 6.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZEN in the course of the last twelve months was 80.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ZEN stock performed recently?

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.65. With this latest performance, ZEN shares dropped by -18.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.94 for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.19, while it was recorded at 87.33 for the last single week of trading, and 110.16 for the last 200 days.

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zendesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zendesk Inc. go to 33.01%.

Insider trade positions for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]

There are presently around $9,812 million, or 99.50% of ZEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,422,352, which is approximately -0.341% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 11,261,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $906.76 million in ZEN stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $602.06 million in ZEN stock with ownership of nearly 29.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zendesk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Zendesk Inc. [NYSE:ZEN] by around 17,302,912 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 18,358,504 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 86,202,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,863,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEN stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,555,365 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,481,473 shares during the same period.