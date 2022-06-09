Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] gained 0.53% on the last trading session, reaching $49.76 price per share at the time. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Truist Celebrates Pride Month.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Truist.

At Truist, teammates are celebrated for their individuality, and everyone is welcomed, valued, and included. Throughout June and every month, we want to lift up and learn from LGBTQ+ voices – their stories, journeys, and experiences. And, we want to highlight the shared experiences we all have, knowing that together we are stronger, and we can all learn and grow together, which is demonstrated through this year’s theme: united in our purpose and guided by care.

Truist Financial Corporation represents 1.33 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $67.14 billion with the latest information. TFC stock price has been found in the range of $48.74 to $49.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.80M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 3956867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $61.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $77, while UBS kept a Buy rating on TFC stock. On January 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TFC shares from 69 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.26.

Trading performance analysis for TFC stock

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, TFC shares gained by 1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.16 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.74, while it was recorded at 49.40 for the last single week of trading, and 58.12 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.99. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 2.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

There are presently around $48,770 million, or 75.30% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 117,904,719, which is approximately 1.211% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,437,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.77 billion in TFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.13 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

774 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 47,291,181 shares. Additionally, 586 investors decreased positions by around 37,047,511 shares, while 240 investors held positions by with 900,913,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 985,252,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,631,084 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,254,557 shares during the same period.