Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] Is Currently -2.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Virtu Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: VIRT] traded at a low on 06/07/22, posting a -2.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.03. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Virtu Financial CEO and Co-Founder to Speak at Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Brokerage Conference.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of financial services and products that leverage cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, today announces that Douglas A. Cifu, CEO and Co-founder, will participate in a fireside chat with Richard Repetto of Piper Sandler at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Brokerage Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 3:30 pm (ET).

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website here. For those unable to watch the live webcast, a replay will be available on our website shortly after the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6075756 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Virtu Financial Inc. stands at 3.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.20%.

The market cap for VIRT stock reached $4.31 billion, with 109.33 million shares outstanding and 103.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, VIRT reached a trading volume of 6075756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIRT shares is $38.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Virtu Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Virtu Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on VIRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virtu Financial Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIRT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.46.

How has VIRT stock performed recently?

Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.04. With this latest performance, VIRT shares dropped by -12.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.06 for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.97, while it was recorded at 25.26 for the last single week of trading, and 29.39 for the last 200 days.

Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.69 and a Gross Margin at +49.22. Virtu Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57.

Earnings analysis for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virtu Financial Inc. go to -2.71%.

Insider trade positions for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]

There are presently around $2,134 million, or 91.20% of VIRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,913,340, which is approximately -2.323% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 9,010,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.66 million in VIRT stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $156.96 million in VIRT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virtu Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Virtu Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:VIRT] by around 13,431,268 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 27,247,652 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 46,057,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,736,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIRT stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,843,394 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,222,949 shares during the same period.