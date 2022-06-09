Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] Stock trading around $3.76 per share: What’s Next?

Vacasa Inc. [NASDAQ: VCSA] closed the trading session at $3.76 on 06/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.63, while the highest price level was $3.99. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Vacasa to Present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

Vacasa (Nasdaq: VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, announced that Chief Executive Officer Matt Roberts will participate in a fireside chat at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 2:50 p.m. ET / 11:50 a.m. PT.

Both live and replay versions of the webcast can be accessed on Vacasa’s investor website: www.vacasa.com/investors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.81 percent and weekly performance of -15.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -62.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -41.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 983.73K shares, VCSA reached to a volume of 3856675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VCSA shares is $10.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vacasa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Vacasa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VCSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vacasa Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75.

VCSA stock trade performance evaluation

Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.51. With this latest performance, VCSA shares dropped by -41.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.18 for Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.29, while it was recorded at 4.18 for the last single week of trading.

Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.10 and a Gross Margin at +17.02. Vacasa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.98.

Vacasa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $655 million, or 80.50% of VCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VCSA stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 62,473,614, which is approximately -50% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 23,055,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.69 million in VCSA stocks shares; and ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $75.82 million in VCSA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in Vacasa Inc. [NASDAQ:VCSA] by around 11,244,001 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 68,104,152 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 83,681,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,029,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCSA stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,673,159 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,689,522 shares during the same period.