Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] Stock trading around $1.44 per share: What’s Next?

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.69% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.08%. The company report on June 3, 2022 that Ur-Energy Reports Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Appointment of Chairman of the Board.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the “Company” or “Ur-Energy”) announces the results of the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (“Shareholders Meeting”) held June 2, 2022, including the election of Directors.

Each of the nominee Directors listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated April 21, 2022 was elected as a Director. The Company received proxies with regard to voting on the seven Directors nominated for election, as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, URG stock dropped by -9.43%.

The market cap for the stock reached $314.16 million, with 217.25 million shares outstanding and 213.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, URG stock reached a trading volume of 2964891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]:

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.52, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on URG stock. On December 30, 2010, analysts increased their price target for URG shares from 3 to 4.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19635.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

URG Stock Performance Analysis:

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.08. With this latest performance, URG shares gained by 24.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.32 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4090, while it was recorded at 1.3680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5033 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ur-Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] shares currently have an operating margin of -104731.25 and a Gross Margin at -71431.25. Ur-Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -143362.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.39.

Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $121 million, or 22.10% of URG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 21,966,352, which is approximately 147.896% of the company’s market cap and around 2.83% of the total institutional ownership; CQS (US), LLC, holding 9,756,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.15 million in URG stocks shares; and EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC, currently with $13.98 million in URG stock with ownership of nearly 36.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ur-Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX:URG] by around 18,979,357 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 4,907,309 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 59,778,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,665,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URG stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 673,742 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,932,002 shares during the same period.