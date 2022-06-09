UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] stock Downgrade by Bernstein analyst, price target now $561

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] price plunged by -0.72 percent to reach at -$3.57. The company report on June 8, 2022 that The United Health Foundation Commits $100 Million to Further Advance a Diverse Health Workforce.

Funding will support scholarships for 10,000 underrepresented current and future clinical professionals.

The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), is making a $100 million commitment over 10 years to advance health equity, furthering its efforts to eliminate health disparities. The new commitment was announced today at the Social Innovation Summit in Washington, D.C., by Patricia L. Lewis, chief sustainability officer, UnitedHealth Group.

A sum of 3262056 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.05M shares. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares reached a high of $497.90 and dropped to a low of $488.55 until finishing in the latest session at $493.53.

The one-year UNH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.91. The average equity rating for UNH stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $566.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $480, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 12.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 34.13.

UNH Stock Performance Analysis:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.05 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 507.81, while it was recorded at 491.74 for the last single week of trading, and 469.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.33. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.30.

UNH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 14.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $407,458 million, or 89.30% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,630,913, which is approximately 1.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,016,614 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.06 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $24.09 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly 1.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,447 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 31,563,316 shares. Additionally, 1,242 investors decreased positions by around 32,171,605 shares, while 370 investors held positions by with 761,864,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 825,599,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 183 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,485,412 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 481,650 shares during the same period.