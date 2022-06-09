UBS Group AG [UBS] gain 1.49% so far this year. What now?

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] traded at a low on 06/08/22, posting a -5.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.89. The company report on June 8, 2022 that UBS declares coupon payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes.

HDLB: linked to the Solactive US High Dividend Low Volatility Index Series BSMHB: linked to the Solactive US Small Cap High Dividend Index Series BPFFL: linked to the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF IndexCEFD: linked to the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund IndexMVRL: linked to the Market Vectors Global Mortgage REITs Index.

UBS Investment Bank today announced coupon payments for 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes (the “ETNs”), all traded on the NYSE Arca.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5766985 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UBS Group AG stands at 1.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.95%.

The market cap for UBS stock reached $66.48 billion, with 3.38 billion shares outstanding and 3.34 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.61M shares, UBS reached a trading volume of 5766985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UBS Group AG [UBS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $18.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for UBS Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 176.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.18.

How has UBS stock performed recently?

UBS Group AG [UBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.64. With this latest performance, UBS shares gained by 8.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.98 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.02, while it was recorded at 18.71 for the last single week of trading, and 17.92 for the last 200 days.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UBS Group AG [UBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.40. UBS Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.58.

Return on Total Capital for UBS is now 3.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UBS Group AG [UBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 391.14. Additionally, UBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 310.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UBS Group AG [UBS] managed to generate an average of $95,506 per employee.

Earnings analysis for UBS Group AG [UBS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 15.30%.

Insider trade positions for UBS Group AG [UBS]

There are presently around $25,018 million, or 59.78% of UBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: NORGES BANK with ownership of 164,210,045, which is approximately 5.132% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 145,244,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.6 billion in UBS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $2.57 billion in UBS stock with ownership of nearly 4.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

177 institutional holders increased their position in UBS Group AG [NYSE:UBS] by around 141,198,324 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 148,855,070 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 1,108,364,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,398,418,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBS stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,650,543 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 35,300,806 shares during the same period.