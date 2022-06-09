U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] Is Currently -13.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SLCA] loss -13.91% or -2.51 points to close at $15.54 with a heavy trading volume of 3660391 shares. The company report on April 29, 2022 that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Loss for the quarter of $0.11 per basic and diluted share and adjusted loss of $0.02 per basic and diluted share.

It opened the trading session at $18.20, the shares rose to $18.2599 and dropped to $14.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SLCA points out that the company has recorded 54.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -115.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, SLCA reached to a volume of 3660391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLCA shares is $19.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLCA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2021, representing the official price target for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SLCA shares from 2.50 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLCA in the course of the last twelve months was 8.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for SLCA stock

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.71. With this latest performance, SLCA shares dropped by -9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.08 for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.14, while it was recorded at 17.22 for the last single week of trading, and 12.50 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +13.39. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.41.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA]

There are presently around $1,094 million, or 81.80% of SLCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLCA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,519,029, which is approximately -0.251% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,123,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.47 million in SLCA stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $76.77 million in SLCA stock with ownership of nearly 8.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

105 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SLCA] by around 14,026,575 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 9,467,699 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 37,134,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,629,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLCA stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,837,148 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 8,162,768 shares during the same period.