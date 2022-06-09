The Lovesac Company [LOVE] Stock trading around $35.62 per share: What’s Next?

The Lovesac Company [NASDAQ: LOVE] plunged by -$2.38 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $36.69 during the day while it closed the day at $35.62. The company report on June 8, 2022 that The Lovesac Company Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Net Sales Growth of 56.0%Comparable Sales Growth of 42.2%Net Income Decreases to $1.9 million from $2.1 million in the Prior Year Period Adjusted EBITDA1 Increases to $6.4 million from $5.3 million in the Prior Year Period.

The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) (“Lovesac” or the “Company”), the home furnishing brand best known for its Sactionals, The World’s Most Adaptable Couch™, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended May 1, 2022.

The Lovesac Company stock has also gained 5.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LOVE stock has declined by -10.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -44.82% and lost -46.24% year-on date.

The market cap for LOVE stock reached $543.20 million, with 15.15 million shares outstanding and 13.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 485.06K shares, LOVE reached a trading volume of 4083033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Lovesac Company [LOVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOVE shares is $112.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for The Lovesac Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price from $22 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2020, representing the official price target for The Lovesac Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on LOVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Lovesac Company is set at 3.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOVE in the course of the last twelve months was 30.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

LOVE stock trade performance evaluation

The Lovesac Company [LOVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.14. With this latest performance, LOVE shares dropped by -10.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.38 for The Lovesac Company [LOVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.42, while it was recorded at 36.96 for the last single week of trading, and 56.63 for the last 200 days.

The Lovesac Company [LOVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Lovesac Company [LOVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +53.16. The Lovesac Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.92.

The Lovesac Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Lovesac Company [LOVE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Lovesac Company go to 30.00%.

The Lovesac Company [LOVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $544 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOVE stocks are: ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. with ownership of 1,524,332, which is approximately 1.427% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,176,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.72 million in LOVE stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $38.56 million in LOVE stock with ownership of nearly 29.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Lovesac Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in The Lovesac Company [NASDAQ:LOVE] by around 2,079,930 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 1,936,422 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 10,297,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,313,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOVE stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 623,238 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 175,622 shares during the same period.