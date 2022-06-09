Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] moved up 6.03: Why It’s Important

Spotify Technology S.A. [NYSE: SPOT] price surged by 6.03 percent to reach at $6.6. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Spotify Technology S.A. to Host Investor Day 2022.

As previously announced, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) will host an Investor Day from its New York City office on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Spotify’s Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek, Chief Financial Officer Paul Vogel, and members of the Leadership Team will host a series of presentations, followed by a live Q&A, focused on progress the Company has made since its direct listing, its current roadmap, and future growth opportunities.

A sum of 4124709 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.32M shares. Spotify Technology S.A. shares reached a high of $119.00 and dropped to a low of $110.00 until finishing in the latest session at $116.03.

The one-year SPOT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.48. The average equity rating for SPOT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPOT shares is $149.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Spotify Technology S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $235 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Spotify Technology S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spotify Technology S.A. is set at 6.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPOT in the course of the last twelve months was 82.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

SPOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.48. With this latest performance, SPOT shares gained by 22.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.68 for Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.71, while it was recorded at 113.05 for the last single week of trading, and 192.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spotify Technology S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.04 and a Gross Margin at +26.54. Spotify Technology S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51.

Spotify Technology S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,800 million, or 56.80% of SPOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPOT stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 23,228,574, which is approximately 4.931% of the company’s market cap and around 27.31% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 15,947,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in SPOT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.16 billion in SPOT stock with ownership of nearly -17.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spotify Technology S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in Spotify Technology S.A. [NYSE:SPOT] by around 11,984,640 shares. Additionally, 309 investors decreased positions by around 14,380,530 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 81,463,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,828,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPOT stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,871,833 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 3,328,163 shares during the same period.