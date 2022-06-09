Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] fell -56.93% so far this year. What now?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] traded at a low on 06/08/22, posting a -1.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.15. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Senseonics to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

Management is scheduled to present on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 1:30pm ET. Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.senseonics.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3137989 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Senseonics Holdings Inc. stands at 4.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.05%.

The market cap for SENS stock reached $541.98 million, with 455.94 million shares outstanding and 426.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, SENS reached a trading volume of 3137989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $3.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.75.

How has SENS stock performed recently?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, SENS shares gained by 0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.03 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4318, while it was recorded at 1.1660 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5827 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -418.15 and a Gross Margin at -5.93. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2211.88.

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings analysis for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

Insider trade positions for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

There are presently around $134 million, or 29.10% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,843,628, which is approximately -3.965% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,431,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.07 million in SENS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.78 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly 10.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 7,904,104 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 14,081,095 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 92,619,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,604,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,283,544 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,846,334 shares during the same period.