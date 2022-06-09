Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] Is Currently -7.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Safe Bulkers Inc. [NYSE: SB] traded at a low on 06/08/22, posting a -7.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.64. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Safe Bulkers, CEO Interview on Company Performance, Strategy & Dry Bulk Sector Outlook.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Chairman & CEO of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB), Polys Hajioannou, discussed with Barry Parker of Capital Link TV, Safe Bulker’s key 1Q22 performance highlights and achievements, corporate strategy going forward and the current state and outlook of the dry bulk shipping market.

The full interview can be accessed on the Capital Link TV page linked below:https://capitallinkshipping.com/capital-link-tv/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3029362 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Safe Bulkers Inc. stands at 4.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.88%.

The market cap for SB stock reached $549.52 million, with 121.65 million shares outstanding and 73.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, SB reached a trading volume of 3029362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SB shares is $6.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Safe Bulkers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Safe Bulkers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on SB stock. On January 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SB shares from 1.50 to 1.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safe Bulkers Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for SB in the course of the last twelve months was 2.30.

How has SB stock performed recently?

Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.33. With this latest performance, SB shares gained by 18.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.29 for Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.36, while it was recorded at 4.89 for the last single week of trading, and 4.19 for the last 200 days.

Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.39 and a Gross Margin at +59.22. Safe Bulkers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +52.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.85.

Safe Bulkers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Safe Bulkers Inc. go to 14.00%.

Insider trade positions for Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB]

There are presently around $161 million, or 26.00% of SB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 4,107,086, which is approximately 12.072% of the company’s market cap and around 67.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,255,342 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.41 million in SB stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $16.36 million in SB stock with ownership of nearly 16.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Safe Bulkers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Safe Bulkers Inc. [NYSE:SB] by around 4,787,074 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 4,856,205 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 22,210,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,853,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SB stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,776,448 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 703,734 shares during the same period.