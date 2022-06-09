Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY] stock Resumed by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $22

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RUBY] closed the trading session at $1.24 on 06/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.0426, while the highest price level was $1.57. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Rubius Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is biologically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™ for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Rubius Therapeutics website. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -87.19 percent and weekly performance of 29.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -90.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -78.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, RUBY reached to a volume of 4676642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUBY shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price from $19 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on RUBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.15. With this latest performance, RUBY shares dropped by -6.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.09 for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1245, while it was recorded at 1.0750 for the last single week of trading, and 9.6096 for the last 200 days.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

There are presently around $111 million, or 99.80% of RUBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUBY stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 38,506,526, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,527,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.77 million in RUBY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $6.08 million in RUBY stock with ownership of nearly -0.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RUBY] by around 3,367,530 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 3,156,329 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 83,100,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,624,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUBY stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 882,038 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 270,626 shares during the same period.