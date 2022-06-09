PACCAR Inc [PCAR] moved up 0.45: Why It’s Important

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.45% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.95%. The company report on May 23, 2022 that PACCAR Investor Conference.

PACCAR will hold meetings with research analysts and institutional shareholders commencing at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on June 1, 2022 in New York, New York. A real-time Webcast of these events will be available at www.paccar.com. Webcast replays will be available following the event at the same link until June 30, 2022.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

Over the last 12 months, PCAR stock dropped by -1.79%. The one-year PACCAR Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.66. The average equity rating for PCAR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.31 billion, with 348.30 million shares outstanding and 341.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, PCAR stock reached a trading volume of 2968751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PACCAR Inc [PCAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $95.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for PACCAR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $100 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for PACCAR Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $103 to $106, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on PCAR stock. On January 26, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PCAR shares from 90 to 94.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PACCAR Inc is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 58.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

PCAR Stock Performance Analysis:

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.95. With this latest performance, PCAR shares gained by 4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.80 for PACCAR Inc [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.00, while it was recorded at 88.85 for the last single week of trading, and 87.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PACCAR Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PACCAR Inc [PCAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +13.87. PACCAR Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44.

PACCAR Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

PCAR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACCAR Inc go to 8.28%.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,365 million, or 66.60% of PCAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,485,080, which is approximately 1.953% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,024,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 billion in PCAR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.29 billion in PCAR stock with ownership of nearly -0.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PACCAR Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 343 institutional holders increased their position in PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ:PCAR] by around 18,254,617 shares. Additionally, 308 investors decreased positions by around 11,129,128 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 198,469,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,852,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCAR stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,703,884 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,288,245 shares during the same period.