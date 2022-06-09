Northland Capital slashes price target on Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] – find out why.

Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: REKR] surged by $0.47 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.97 during the day while it closed the day at $2.62. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Rekor Systems to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Technology ESG Conference, June 27-29, 2022, in Palo Alto, CA.

Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) (“Rekor” or the “Company”), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide data-driven insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced that it was invited to present at the Cantor Fitzgerald (“Cantor Fitzgerald”) Technology ESG Conference, to be held at the Palo Alto Four Seasons, from June 27 through June 29, 2022.

“From ideation to now being an established player, Rekor has a built a strong foundation and is poised for rapid expansion and scale. Showcasing our Company, in-person, to institutional investors is an important opportunity for us to inform and build our shareholder base,” said Robert A. Berman, CEO Rekor.

Rekor Systems Inc. stock has also gained 10.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, REKR stock has declined by -32.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.88% and lost -60.00% year-on date.

The market cap for REKR stock reached $124.00 million, with 44.09 million shares outstanding and 32.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 969.52K shares, REKR reached a trading volume of 4863416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REKR shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Rekor Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rekor Systems Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for REKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24.

REKR stock trade performance evaluation

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.55. With this latest performance, REKR shares gained by 4.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.05 for Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.18, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 6.62 for the last 200 days.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -218.38 and a Gross Margin at +31.52. Rekor Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -187.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.19.

Rekor Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $57 million, or 46.10% of REKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REKR stocks are: ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC with ownership of 4,058,483, which is approximately 31.122% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 2,436,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.38 million in REKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.9 million in REKR stock with ownership of nearly -0.48% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rekor Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:REKR] by around 3,515,994 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 1,254,575 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 16,827,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,598,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REKR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 572,635 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 640,100 shares during the same period.