Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Revenue clocked in at $20.10 million, down -16.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.21 during the day while it closed the day at $3.18. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Saul Simon, Seasoned Executive with Decades of Experience in Building Industry-Leading Automation Platforms, Joins Nano Dimension’s Board of Directors.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), an industry leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) and Micro Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM), today announced the appointment of Saul Simon to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Simon has decades of experience building industry-leading automation platforms in the fields of man-machine interface, software development tools, natural language processing, data science and user-oriented AI systems. He is an expert on identifying situations where technology innovation provides a potential breakthrough in business performance, working intimately with research and development (R&D) ensuring the product is spot on and timely delivered.

Nano Dimension Ltd. stock has also gained 6.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NNDM stock has declined by -5.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.65% and lost -16.32% year-on date.

The market cap for NNDM stock reached $821.27 million, with 258.26 million shares outstanding and 252.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, NNDM reached a trading volume of 3127091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.83.

NNDM stock trade performance evaluation

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.71. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 21.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.48 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.99, while it was recorded at 3.07 for the last single week of trading, and 4.25 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -791.38 and a Gross Margin at -48.63. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1913.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.33.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.00 and a Current Ratio set at 29.40.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $182 million, or 22.60% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 18,911,493, which is approximately -4.856% of the company’s market cap and around 0.83% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,597,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.8 million in NNDM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $13.57 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly 201.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 10,656,870 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 4,962,850 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 41,563,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,183,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,734,414 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,170,375 shares during the same period.