Market cap of The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC] reaches 34.53M – now what?

The Very Good Food Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VGFC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 38.74% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.74%. The company report on June 3, 2022 that THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY INC. CLOSES USD $6.5 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: OSI) (“VERY GOOD” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement for gross proceeds of approximately USD$6,500,000 (the “Offering”).

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 13,100,000 common shares of the Company (“Shares”) at a purchase price of US$0.20 per Share, 19,400,000 common share equivalents (“Common Share Equivalents”) which entitle the holder to purchase 19,400,000 Shares at a price of $0.0001 per Common Share and 32,500,000 warrants (“Warrants”) to purchase 32,500,000 Shares at a price of US$0.2582 per Share. The Warrants are exercisable for a period of five years from issuance. The Shares, Common Share Equivalents, Warrants and Shares issuable upon exercise of the Common Share Equivalents and Warrants are collectively referred to as “Securities” in this news release.

Over the last 12 months, VGFC stock dropped by -91.89%.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.53 million, with 118.47 million shares outstanding and 91.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.20M shares, VGFC stock reached a trading volume of 24768194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Very Good Food Company Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VGFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08.

VGFC Stock Performance Analysis:

The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.74. With this latest performance, VGFC shares gained by 53.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VGFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.51 for The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2979, while it was recorded at 0.2406 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0089 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Very Good Food Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -452.44 and a Gross Margin at -84.55. The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -445.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -160.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.12.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.89% of VGFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VGFC stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 103,304, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 27.41% of the total institutional ownership; HARBOR ADVISORS LLC, holding 97,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20000.0 in VGFC stocks shares; and SCOTIA CAPITAL INC., currently with $12000.0 in VGFC stock with ownership of nearly -2.838% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in The Very Good Food Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VGFC] by around 58,149 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,233,330 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 765,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 526,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VGFC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,942 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,159,866 shares during the same period.