Market cap of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX] reaches 5.88M – now what?

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: KPRX] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.655 during the day while it closed the day at $0.48. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Kiora Pharmaceuticals Receives Nasdaq Notification of Non-Compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

Salt Lake City, Utah–(Newsfile Corp. – May 31, 2022) – Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX), (“Kiora” or the “Company”) today announced that on May 25, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq. However, if the Company fails to timely regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule, the Company’s common stock will be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 15.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KPRX stock has declined by -16.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -62.79% and lost -68.21% year-on date.

The market cap for KPRX stock reached $5.88 million, with 12.66 million shares outstanding and 12.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 250.01K shares, KPRX reached a trading volume of 8891603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPRX shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

KPRX stock trade performance evaluation

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.33. With this latest performance, KPRX shares gained by 12.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.94 for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4943, while it was recorded at 0.4004 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0845 for the last 200 days.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -202.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -98.72.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 23.40% of KPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPRX stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 529,764, which is approximately 1.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 93,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45000.0 in KPRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $37000.0 in KPRX stock with ownership of nearly -49.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:KPRX] by around 153,143 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 126,551 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 551,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 831,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPRX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,024 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 31,251 shares during the same period.