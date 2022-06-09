Market Analysts see Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SGMO] gained 6.22% on the last trading session, reaching $4.27 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will be participating in the following investor conferences:.

Jefferies Healthcare ConferenceDate: Thursday, June 9 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. represents 146.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $617.87 million with the latest information. SGMO stock price has been found in the range of $3.95 to $4.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, SGMO reached a trading volume of 3203484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMO shares is $16.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on SGMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for SGMO stock

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.28. With this latest performance, SGMO shares gained by 15.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.59 for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.56, while it was recorded at 3.88 for the last single week of trading, and 6.98 for the last 200 days.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.61 and a Gross Margin at +91.47. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.47.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]

There are presently around $323 million, or 55.90% of SGMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,615,096, which is approximately -0.41% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 10,576,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.52 million in SGMO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $40.75 million in SGMO stock with ownership of nearly 8.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SGMO] by around 8,012,996 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 5,487,353 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 66,881,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,382,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMO stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,119,089 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 922,368 shares during the same period.